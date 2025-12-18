NBRC awards $37.2M for rural infrastructure, including drinking water projects

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has awarded $37.2 million in fall 2025 grants to support rural economic development across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, with a significant share directed toward drinking water infrastructure. According to the commission, $31.1 million in Catalyst Program funding includes 24 infrastructure projects supporting construction and upgrades of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.

Several awards directly target drinking water reliability and public health. In Maine, the Caribou Utilities District received $1 million to construct a second water main crossing the Aroostook River, eliminating a single point of failure in the city’s water system. The Monmouth Water Association was also awarded $1 million to extend public water service to North Monmouth, where private wells are contaminated with PFAS, including installation of new water mains, service connections and a storage tank.

In New York, the Village of Avon secured $1 million to expand and modernize its water treatment plant, doubling treatment capacity and improving system reliability to meet future demand and compliance requirements. NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders said the grants are intended to improve daily life in rural communities: “NBRC funding will help unlock future private investment; grow the economy of the region, states and local communities; and importantly, improve the day-to-day lives of people that live in Northern New England and New York."

