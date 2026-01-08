San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency expands groundwater monitoring in Banning

San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA), working with the U.S. Geological Survey, is expanding groundwater monitoring in Banning, California, as part of an effort to strengthen long-term water security for disadvantaged communities in the region.

The project includes the installation of new groundwater monitoring wells near Ramsey Street and Sunset Avenue, with construction scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2026, and continue for up to four weeks. According to SGPWA, the wells will collect data on groundwater levels, flow and quality to support management of the San Gorgonio Pass Subbasin, which supplies drinking water to communities including Banning, Cabazon and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians Reservation.

“Reliable groundwater is a lifeline for our communities,” said SGPWA Board President Robert Ybarra in a press release. “Disadvantaged communities continue to face greater risks from water insecurity. This project is about changing that.”

The monitoring effort is supported by a $2 million Sustainable Groundwater Planning Grant from the California Department of Water Resources and advances the goals of the San Gorgonio Pass Groundwater Sustainability Plan. SGPWA said the data collected will help improve understanding of groundwater conditions and inform future decisions to protect water quality and supply reliability.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with traffic control in place during active work hours. While temporary traffic delays are expected, SGPWA said no homes or businesses will be directly affected, and disruptions will be minimized. Drilling is expected to be completed by mid-February.