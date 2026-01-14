NLC partners with Oncourse Home Solutions to support municipal home protection programs

The National League of Cities (NLC) has announced a new partnership with Oncourse Home Solutions aimed at helping municipalities offer affordable home protection programs that address housing stability and infrastructure challenges, including water and sewer systems.

Under the partnership, NLC member communities can provide residents with flexible protection plans covering critical home systems such as sewer lines, water lines, interior plumbing, and heating and cooling systems. The programs are designed to help homeowners manage unexpected repair costs that can otherwise strain household finances and threaten housing stability.

“Cities are at the forefront of addressing housing and infrastructure challenges, and partnerships like the one with Oncourse Home Solutions deliver real solutions so communities have practical tools to protect homes, reduce financial strain and advance sustainability goals - all while reinforcing trust between residents and local leaders,” said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities, in a press release.

Beyond individual repairs, the program is positioned as a broader community benefit for participating municipalities. Revenue-sharing components can provide alternative funding streams that cities may reinvest in local priorities, while coverage for water line leaks supports conservation goals by helping reduce water loss and improve system efficiency.

Oncourse Home Solutions brings more than 30 years of experience delivering municipal protection programs nationwide, with existing partnerships in cities such as New York City, Detroit, Baltimore, and with utilities including the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

“Across America's cities and towns, local leaders are looking for solutions that protect residents, stabilize housing, and strengthen community infrastructure,” said Aaron Cooper, chief executive officer of Oncourse Home Solutions, in a press release. “This partnership is built on trust and ease, grounded in more than 30 years of experience with a resident-first approach. We help cities create lasting community value while giving homeowners reliable protection and support to maintain their homes with confidence.”