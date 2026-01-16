Stantec named preferred bidder for Scottish Water Enterprise program

Stantec has been named a preferred bidder to serve as a primary designer for the Scottish Water Enterprise, a multibillion-pound investment program aimed at transforming Scotland’s water and wastewater networks. The enterprise represents the largest capital investment initiative in Scottish Water’s history and is focused on improving drinking water quality, strengthening water resilience, and protecting the environment.

Once formally appointed, Stantec will provide design and technical services throughout construction for a wide range of high-value, complex projects across Scotland. The long-term program, which could extend through 2039, includes new assets, upgrades, and extensions spanning water mains, treatment facilities, sewer networks, combined sewer overflows, and blue-green infrastructure.

“We have worked closely with Scottish Water for more than 30 years, and we are proud to have the chance to continue serving the Scottish people and the country’s natural environment through this transformational enterprise,” said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec, in a press release.

Stantec will draw on its experience delivering nature-based and low-carbon water projects to support more resilient and environmentally sustainable water and wastewater systems. The firm said the work will contribute to improved operational resilience and long-term performance of Scotland’s public water assets.

The procurement process for the Scottish Water Enterprise is expected to be completed by March 2026.