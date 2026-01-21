Washington water projects secure $22.5M in federal funding

Federal grants totaling $22.5 million for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across Washington state were included in the final version of the FY 2026 minibus appropriations bill, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the White House for President Trump’s signature.

The funding will support 21 projects in urban and rural communities statewide, including upgrades to aging drinking water infrastructure, PFAS remediation, water storage improvements, and wastewater system modernization.

“Between aging infrastructure and a quickly growing population, water quality and management projects have become more important than ever in the Pacific Northwest,” Cantwell said in a press release. “This $22.5 million in grants for 21 water projects in urban and rural communities throughout the state of Washington will help improve local drinking water supplies and wastewater infrastructure, reduce pollution of our waterways from stormwater runoff and aging sewer systems, and help remediate PFAS contamination without driving up water utility rates.”

Several projects directly target drinking water reliability and quality, including PFAS remediation at source wells in Washougal and Moses Lake, construction of new or seismically resilient drinking water reservoirs in communities such as Covington, College Place, Republic, and Springdale, and development of new drinking water source wells in Ridgefield. Other investments will address treatment modernization, water main replacements, and manganese removal to meet water quality standards.

Additional funding supports wastewater treatment plant upgrades, sewer system improvements, and stormwater infrastructure designed to reduce pollution and protect surface waters. Collectively, the projects aim to strengthen water system resilience, protect public health, and support long-term water security across Washington communities.