Tampa urges continued conservation as water shortage declaration escalates

The Tampa Water Department is urging customers to continue conserving water as the Southwest Florida Water Management District declares a Modified Phase II Water Shortage, reinforcing the importance of compliance with the city’s mandatory once-a-week watering restrictions.

Tampa has remained under once-a-week outdoor watering limits since Dec. 1, 2023, following an earlier district water shortage declaration. In August 2024, the Tampa City Council voted to make the restrictions permanent year-round, a move the city says has already delivered significant savings. According to the department, the policy has helped conserve an estimated 4 billion gallons of water over the past two years compared with twice-a-week watering schedules.

Under the restrictions, Tampa Water Department customers may water lawns and landscapes only on their designated day and not between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Outdoor irrigation can account for more than half of a household’s monthly water use, making compliance a key factor in reducing demand and protecting regional water supplies during drought conditions.

To support customers, the department continues to offer conservation programs, including free irrigation evaluations, water-saving devices, compost giveaways to improve soil moisture retention, and rebates for water-efficient upgrades such as sprinkler system improvements.