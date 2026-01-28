Tampa urges continued conservation as water shortage declaration escalates

The Tampa Water Department urges residents to adhere to mandatory once-a-week watering restrictions, now permanent year-round, to conserve water amid ongoing drought conditions and a declared water shortage.
Jan. 28, 2026
House and road in Florida, taken in Tampa

The Tampa Water Department is urging customers to continue conserving water as the Southwest Florida Water Management District declares a Modified Phase II Water Shortage, reinforcing the importance of compliance with the city’s mandatory once-a-week watering restrictions.

Tampa has remained under once-a-week outdoor watering limits since Dec. 1, 2023, following an earlier district water shortage declaration. In August 2024, the Tampa City Council voted to make the restrictions permanent year-round, a move the city says has already delivered significant savings. According to the department, the policy has helped conserve an estimated 4 billion gallons of water over the past two years compared with twice-a-week watering schedules.

Under the restrictions, Tampa Water Department customers may water lawns and landscapes only on their designated day and not between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Outdoor irrigation can account for more than half of a household’s monthly water use, making compliance a key factor in reducing demand and protecting regional water supplies during drought conditions.

To support customers, the department continues to offer conservation programs, including free irrigation evaluations, water-saving devices, compost giveaways to improve soil moisture retention, and rebates for water-efficient upgrades such as sprinkler system improvements.

