New Mexico expands satellite leak detection program with ASTERRA

New Mexico has awarded ASTERRA a four-year, statewide contract to expand satellite-based, AI-driven water leak detection through the state’s LeakTracer program, following positive results from pilot collaborations with multiple local utilities. The effort is being carried out in partnership with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) to help utilities identify hidden, non-surfacing leaks and reduce water loss.

During the first phase of the program, completed in May 2025, ASTERRA worked with utilities in Truth or Consequences, Bernalillo, Cloudcroft, Timberon and Tranquillo Pines. The initiative identified 82 leaks and reduced water losses by an estimated 240 gallons per minute, according to the state. The project focused on leaks that are difficult to detect using traditional methods, including those buried deep underground.

“The state has been very generous to us by funding pipeline replacements and also helping us find leaks with ASTERRA, which is a game changer,” said Rolf Hechler, mayor of Truth or Consequences, in a press release. “We used to find leaks the old-fashioned way, waiting for them to surface. Finding hidden leaks ahead of time saves us water, money, and time. It is a perfect solution.”

Working alongside McKim & Creed field inspectors, ASTERRA’s satellite analytics pinpointed 31 leaks in just two days, including leaks obscured by New Mexico’s complex geology and geothermal hot springs.

“Every leak we fix is water saved for our community,” Hechler added. “Satellite imagery has become an important part of our leak detection efforts, and we plan to keep relying on this technology in the future.”

The LeakTracer program supports New Mexico’s 50-Year Water Action Plan and is now available to eligible utilities statewide as a state-assisted water loss prevention resource.