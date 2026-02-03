California American Water invests $4.7M in new groundwater well for Suburban-Rosemont

California American Water is investing $4.7 million in a new groundwater production well to strengthen water resiliency and supply reliability for customers in the Suburban-Rosemont area. The Contempo Well Installation Project is part of the utility’s broader effort to modernize infrastructure and ensure long-term access to safe, reliable drinking water.

The project will add a new groundwater well and pump designed to meet system demand as older wells are retired from service, along with supporting equipment and upgrades to improve operational efficiency.

“This project is an important step in helping ensure our customers and the communities we serve have access to high-quality water for years to come,” said Audie Foster, operations director of California American Water’s Northern Division, in a press release. “By continually investing in California’s infrastructure today, we’re preparing for and addressing tomorrow’s needs.”

Charlie Wolfe, principal project delivery engineer for California American Water, emphasized the long-term planning behind the investment. “Reliable water service is essential to the health and vitality of our communities,” Wolfe said. “The Contempo Well Installation Project demonstrates our commitment to continuing proactive planning and long-term sustainability.”

Construction on the new well is expected to be completed in 2027. Once operational, the facility is expected to enhance supply reliability for homes and businesses served by the Suburban-Rosemont water system.