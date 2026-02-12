Rescue Engineers invests millions to expand capacity for California utilities amid chromium rule

Rescue Engineers announced plans to invest several million dollars to expand its operational capacity serving California public water utilities, as systems work to comply with the state’s updated hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)) drinking water standard.

In 2024, the California State Water Resources Control Board lowered the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for hexavalent chromium to 10 parts per billion. Compliance deadlines begin Oct. 1, 2026, for systems serving 10,000 or more connections, followed by phased deadlines through 2028 for smaller systems.

With the first compliance milestone approaching, many utilities are upgrading treatment infrastructure to meet the stricter limit. Rescue Engineers, founded in 1978, provides reduction, coagulation and filtration (RCF) systems designed to address regulatory requirements, including Cr(VI) removal.

The company reports more than 100 installations over the past 20 years and experience addressing contaminants such as arsenic, iron, manganese and turbidity in addition to chromium. Its RCF systems are engineered as integrated potable water treatment solutions tailored to varying source water chemistries.

“The RCF treatment system we purchased from Rescue Engineers performs as intended,” said Javier Rios at Linda County Water District in a press release. “We are enjoying reliable treatment and meeting all our original water quality goals.”

Company leadership said the investment will position Rescue Engineers to better support utilities facing tightening standards and implementation timelines.

“Practical engineering solves real problems,” said Bob Gilmore of Rescue Engineers in a press release. “We support California’s public utilities by delivering systems that perform and stand the test of time. As state regulations of hexavalent chromium advance and utilities face new pressure, we are proud to support the industry achieving compliance and bring forward proven solutions built for the varied chemistries of California water.”

The expansion comes as California continues to lead nationally in regulating hexavalent chromium, a known human carcinogen found in groundwater from both natural and industrial sources.