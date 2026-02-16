Nearly $12.5 million in federal funding supports water and wastewater projects in Illinois

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10) announced nearly $12.5 million in federal funding for 15 community projects across Cook, Lake and McHenry counties, with several investments focused on drinking water, wastewater and shoreline restoration infrastructure.

Among the funded projects are upgrades to treatment plants, sewer systems and lead service line replacements aimed at strengthening water quality and reliability across northeastern Illinois.

“These funds will go toward improving public safety, replacing lead service lines and aging water mains, restoring lake shores and wetlands, and much more,” Schneider said in a press release. “From Round Lake to Wilmette, North Chicago to Antioch, and Waukegan to Highland Park, communities from every corner of IL-10 will benefit from these crucial investments.”

Drinking water projects include $1.092 million for intake improvements at the George B. Prindle Water Treatment Plant in Highland Park. The project will extend the primary intake, construct a new shore-well and upgrade filtration and debris control systems to enhance system resilience.

North Chicago will receive $1.092 million to replace lead service lines and aging water mains, while the Village of Wilmette will receive the same amount to support residential lead service line replacements, helping utilities address public health concerns and regulatory requirements.

Wastewater infrastructure funding includes $1.092 million for sanitary sewer improvements in Antioch Township and $1.092 million to support upgrades at the Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility in Fox Lake, including installation of high-efficiency blowers. Spring Grove will receive $1.092 million to construct a new wastewater treatment plant to support growth and development.

Environmental and stormwater-related projects also secured funding, including $1.092 million for shoreline restoration at Big and Little Bear Lakes to stabilize erosion and improve stormwater filtration, and $300,000 for the Silver Creek Habitat Restoration and Flood Reduction Project.

Schneider will begin touring funded sites with a visit to the George B. Prindle Water Treatment Plant intake project. The funding was secured through bipartisan appropriations packages signed into law for the upcoming fiscal year.