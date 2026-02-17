Opposing viewpoints: what the Colorado River water allocation debate is about, and who has piped up

Negotiations among Colorado River Basin states broke down ahead of a critical federal deadline, exposing deep divisions over water reduction responsibilities amid ongoing drought and declining reservoir levels. Lower Basin states claim they've already made significant cuts, while Upper Basin states argue they cannot guarantee fixed reductions due to variable snowpack and runoff.
Feb. 17, 2026
Key Highlights

  • Seven states failed to agree on a water management plan before the federal deadline, risking federal intervention.
  • Lower Basin states have already implemented significant conservation measures, while Upper Basin states cite hydrological variability as a barrier to fixed reductions.
  • The dispute underscores the challenge of balancing legal water commitments, climate change impacts, and conservation efforts across the basin.
  • Leaders from Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico continue negotiations despite the setback.
  • Experts warn that addressing over-allocation and climate change is critical to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Colorado River system.
ID 34234227 © Bdingman | Dreamstime.com
Glen Canyon Dam/Lake Powell

Negotiations among the seven Colorado River Basin states failed to produce a unified plan ahead of a federal deadline to outline water management rules after 2026, deepening longstanding tensions between Upper and Lower Basin officials over how future shortages should be addressed.

The impasse centers on how to distribute additional water reductions needed to stabilize the drought-stressed river system, which supplies drinking water and irrigation to roughly 40 million people across the West.

In a Feb. 13 statement, JB Hamby, Colorado River commissioner for California and chair of the Colorado River Board of California, said Lower Basin states have already taken substantial steps to reduce demand and emphasized that Upper Basin states must now address their delivery obligations.

Hamby said the Lower Basin “has done its part” through conservation measures and voluntary reductions, while Upper Basin states must begin planning for reductions necessary to ensure they can meet required downstream deliveries under existing river agreements.

“Any durable solution must reflect the reality that the Lower Basin has significantly reduced its use and that additional action is needed in the Upper Basin to protect the system,” Hamby said in the statement.

The comments highlight the divide between the basins over responsibility for stabilizing major reservoirs, including Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which remain at historically low levels after decades of drought and over-allocation.

Lower Basin officials argue that water users in Arizona, California and Nevada have already implemented major conservation programs and accepted reductions under recent federal shortage declarations.

Arizona leaders were particularly critical after negotiations stalled. According to reporting by Arizona Mirror, state officials accused Upper Basin states — Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico — of refusing to commit to specific cuts needed to protect reservoir elevations.

In a statement, the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it remains committed to protecting its Colorado River supplies and continuing negotiations despite the missed deadline.

“Arizona remains focused on achieving a collaborative, basinwide solution that protects the long-term sustainability of the Colorado River system,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Upper Basin leaders maintain they cannot guarantee fixed reductions because their water availability depends heavily on variable snowpack and runoff conditions.

Colorado’s lead negotiator, Becky Mitchell, told regional outlets that Upper Basin states already face hydrology-driven shortages and cannot commit to delivering water that does not physically exist.

“We’re being asked to solve a problem we didn’t create with water we don’t have,” Mitchell said in comments reported by Colorado media.

Upper Basin officials have repeatedly argued their states collectively use less than their full legal allocation under the Colorado River Compact, while Lower Basin consumption historically exceeded sustainable levels.

The failure to reach agreement also prompted a joint statement from Katie Hobbs, Joe Lombardo and Gavin Newsom, who said they will continue working with federal agencies and other basin states toward a long-term framework.

Federal officials had requested a unified proposal to guide operations after current interim shortage guidelines expire in 2026. Without consensus, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation could impose its own management approach.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that states effectively acknowledged they could not reach agreement in time, though negotiations are expected to continue in the coming months.

Experts warn that resolving the dispute will require addressing both structural water over-allocation and the increasing impacts of climate change, which are reducing river flows across the basin.

For now, the missed deadline underscores the core challenge facing negotiators: balancing legal obligations, hydrologic realities and the need for deeper conservation across both basins to prevent further decline of the Colorado River system.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our sontent team for clarity and accuracy.

