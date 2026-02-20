Supreme Court rules some Trump tariffs unlawful in 6-3 decision

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated key elements of Donald Trump's tariff policies, ruling that broad import duties require explicit congressional approval, affecting industries reliant on global supply chains, including water treatment sectors.
Key Highlights

  • The Supreme Court's decision limits presidential authority to impose broad tariffs without explicit congressional approval under the IEEPA.
  • This ruling could lead to refunds for duties paid under invalidated tariffs and influence future trade policy debates.
  • Industries relying on imported water treatment chemicals and equipment may face changes in costs and supply chain stability.
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down key elements of former President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose broad import duties without explicit congressional approval. The 6-3 decision could have implications for industries — including the water sector — that rely on global supply chains for treatment chemicals, equipment and infrastructure materials.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said that IEEPA “does not” grant tariff authority, noting that Congress must clearly authorize broad economic actions such as tariffs. The Court applied the “major questions doctrine,” which holds that executive actions with wide economic impact require unambiguous legislative backing.

While the ruling primarily addresses tariffs that were imposed under emergency powers, it invalidates many of the sweeping global tariffs Trump enacted in 2025 and may leave room for other tariff categories imposed under different statutes — such as Section 232 national security tariffs — to remain in force.

For the water sector, the decision could influence the cost and availability of imported components and chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment. Tariffs can affect the price of products ranging from filtration membranes and pumps to coagulants and corrosion control chemicals, all of which are sometimes sourced internationally or contain imported inputs.

Industry analysts estimate that IEEPA-based tariffs raised more than $160 billion before being struck down, and legal reviews indicate that businesses may seek refunds for duties paid under those tariffs.

The ruling does not immediately restore prior tariff structures; rather, it sets a legal precedent limiting executive authority on trade matters and may prompt renewed debate on how tariffs should be enacted and justified going forward. For water utilities and treatment suppliers, the long-term effect will depend on future trade policy and how Congress or the administration chooses to replace or revise tariff authority.

