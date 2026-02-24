SGPWA names former Beaumont finance director as chief financial officer

San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency has appointed Jennifer Ustation as chief financial officer, bringing more than a decade of municipal finance experience to the regional wholesaler.

Ustation joins SGPWA from the City of Beaumont, where she served as finance director and led citywide financial operations. Her background includes budgeting, audits, compliance, capital planning, accounting and investment management, along with active involvement in the Government Finance Officers Association and a Certified Public Finance Officer designation.

“Jennifer understands this region because it is her home,” said SGPWA Board President Robert Ybarra in a press release. “She has built her career serving the Pass area with integrity and care, and bringing that experience to SGPWA is meaningful for the people we serve. We are confident in her leadership and grateful to welcome someone who is deeply invested in the future of this region.”

At SGPWA, Ustation will oversee long-range financial planning, capital financing and fiscal transparency as the agency continues to invest in sustainable water supplies and infrastructure to support regional reliability.

“Water is foundational to our quality of life and economic vitality,” Ustation said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the team to serve our communities and help ensure a strong future for the region.”