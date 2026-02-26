Black & Veatch elevates integrated water and environmental solutions business

Black & Veatch has promoted 30-year industry veteran Donnie Ginn to lead its strategic Integrated Water and Environmental Solutions business, including the firm’s Public Agencies and Utilities client segment.

In the role, Ginn will oversee strategy, innovation and project delivery across municipal and industrial water, drinking water and wastewater treatment, reuse, desalination and environmental services. The portfolio also includes emerging challenges such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as utilities and industrial clients confront increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and source water pressures.

The move formally aligns water and environmental capabilities within Black & Veatch’s Fuels & Natural Resources sector, reflecting what the company describes as growing demand for integrated infrastructure solutions across water-intensive industries such as fuels production, mining, advanced manufacturing and data centers. For water utilities, the restructuring underscores the expanding role of water in large-scale infrastructure planning, where permitting, financing and resiliency considerations are increasingly interconnected.

Ginn, who most recently served as executive vice president and water solutions leader, has spent his career advising utilities and public agencies on infrastructure renewal, regulatory compliance and system resilience. The Integrated Water and Environmental Solutions business will continue to support municipal systems while also deploying water and environmental expertise as part of broader energy and industrial programs.

The organizational changes are part of a broader realignment that establishes three primary sectors: Fuels & Natural Resources; Technology, Industrial & Governments; and Power Providers, with water positioned as a central element of cross-sector infrastructure strategy.