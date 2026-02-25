California launches Water Plan 2028 with 9 million acre-feet supply target

California has formally launched the California Water Plan 2028, kicking off a multi-year effort to modernize statewide water planning in response to climate-driven extremes and long-term water reliability challenges.

Announced by Gavin Newsom, the update begins implementation of Senate Bill 72 (SB 72), which requires the state to improve water data, set measurable supply targets and better align state, regional and local planning efforts.

“California’s hydrology is changing,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources, in a press release. “We’re living that now. Extreme wet swings to intensely dry within the same season. The work of crafting the next California Water Plan will help us plan smarter to deal with the way climate change is testing our water systems.”

At the center of SB 72 is an interim statewide target of 9 million acre-feet of additional water supply by 2040 — roughly equivalent to two Shasta Reservoirs — to offset projected losses from shrinking snowpack and intensified drought. The target encompasses supply development, conservation, groundwater recharge and storage strategies.

“I authored Senate Bill 72 to modernize the California Water Plan so it meets the challenges we face today,” said Anna Caballero in a press release. “For the first time, we are setting a clear statewide target of 9 million acre-feet of additional water supply and establishing measurable benchmarks that hold us accountable.”

DWR will convene an advisory committee representing urban and agricultural suppliers, tribes, environmental and environmental justice groups, labor, local government and business interests. The California Water Commission will serve in a formal advisory role, receiving public briefings as the plan framework is developed.

The 2028 update will focus on improving statewide water use and supply data, establishing localized supply targets aligned with the state’s 2022 Water Supply Strategy and the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, and developing place-based adaptation strategies to close projected supply-demand gaps.

A new public website has been launched to provide updates, meeting materials and opportunities for stakeholder engagement as the plan moves forward.