New DBIA guidance targets growing use of progressive design-build

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has released a new best practices primer aimed at helping owners and practitioners successfully implement Progressive Design-Build (PDB), a delivery method gaining traction on complex infrastructure projects, including water and wastewater facilities.

Titled Progressive Design-Build Done Right®: Progressive Design-Build Best Practices, the publication provides guidance on procurement, contracting and project execution specific to PDB. According to FMI’s 2024 Design-Build Utilization Study, PDB now accounts for roughly one-third of all design-build procurements. Overall, design-build is projected to represent 47% of U.S. construction spending and surpass $1 trillion by 2028.

DBIA said the primer builds on its Design-Build Done Right® Universal Best Practices while addressing the distinct dynamics of PDB, such as phased contracting, qualifications-based selection and transparent cost development. The document is organized around three areas: procuring PDB services, contracting for PDB services and executing PDB projects.