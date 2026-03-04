New DBIA guidance targets growing use of progressive design-build

The DBIA's new primer offers comprehensive guidance on implementing Progressive Design-Build (PDB), emphasizing procurement, contracting, and execution tailored for complex infrastructure projects like water facilities.
ID 3013325 @ Shariff Che\' Lah | Dreamstime.com
The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has released a new best practices primer aimed at helping owners and practitioners successfully implement Progressive Design-Build (PDB), a delivery method gaining traction on complex infrastructure projects, including water and wastewater facilities.

Titled Progressive Design-Build Done Right®: Progressive Design-Build Best Practices, the publication provides guidance on procurement, contracting and project execution specific to PDB. According to FMI’s 2024 Design-Build Utilization Study, PDB now accounts for roughly one-third of all design-build procurements. Overall, design-build is projected to represent 47% of U.S. construction spending and surpass $1 trillion by 2028.

DBIA said the primer builds on its Design-Build Done Right® Universal Best Practices while addressing the distinct dynamics of PDB, such as phased contracting, qualifications-based selection and transparent cost development. The document is organized around three areas: procuring PDB services, contracting for PDB services and executing PDB projects.

For water utilities facing cost volatility, regulatory pressure and technical complexity, the guidance underscores the importance of owner readiness, collaborative teams and clear guardrails around cost, schedule and performance to improve project outcomes.

