EPA launches RealWaterTA initiative to refocus water system technical assistance

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening technical assistance for drinking water and wastewater utilities, with a focus on practical support for systems struggling with compliance and operational challenges.

Announced March 4, 2026, the Real Water Technical Assistance (RealWaterTA) initiative calls for aligning federal support with “back-to-basics” services such as engineering and design expertise, operational support, workforce development and financial management. The program is designed to help utilities improve compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act while delivering measurable water quality improvements.

“RealWaterTA ensures that EPA is stewarding taxpayer dollars responsibly with a laser-focus on water quality improvements and high-impact public health protection. It will yield tangible results by providing technical assistance to water systems working day-in and day-out to deliver clean and safe water,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release.

EPA said the initiative also rescinds a March 2023 memo that broadened the scope of technical assistance programs, which the agency now says reduced their effectiveness. The new approach prioritizes accountability for assistance providers and real-world results for utilities.

RealWaterTA outlines eight priorities, including helping systems return to and maintain compliance, strengthening technical, managerial and financial capacity, supporting workforce development, improving financial readiness, and reducing inefficient costs. The program is expected to particularly benefit small and rural utilities that often face resource and staffing constraints.

Industry organizations welcome the initiative

“NRWA applauds EPA and Assistant Administrator Kramer for the launch of the RealWaterTA initiative, refocusing on what rural utilities truly need. Returning to the core intent of the statutory requirements will restore trust, strengthen compliance, reduce public health violations, and deliver real benefits to rural communities,” said Matt Holmes, CEO of the National Rural Water Association, in a press release.

Other groups, including the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, Association of State Drinking Water Administrators and National Association of Clean Water Agencies, also expressed support, noting that clearer technical assistance priorities could help utilities address compliance challenges and long-term infrastructure needs.

EPA said RealWaterTA will focus on providing hands-on support and guidance to water systems nationwide, particularly in rural communities where utilities often lack the resources needed to maintain and modernize essential infrastructure.