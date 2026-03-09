Plastics Pipe Institute backs infrastructure upgrades at congressional drinking water hearing

“Safe drinking water is a public health issue, an infrastructure issue, and a community trust issue,” said David M. Fink, president of PPI, in a press release. “The Plastics Pipe Institute and our members support strong action to protect safe drinking water and accelerate the replacement of aging, failing, and hazardous water infrastructure, including lead service lines. The issues raised in this hearing make clear that communities across the country are facing real challenges tied to corrosion, water loss, outdated systems, and the rising cost of compliance.”

PPI said thermoplastic piping materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are increasingly being used in water infrastructure because of their corrosion resistance and ability to form leak-free systems through heat-fused joints. The organization noted that the materials are also used in stormwater drainage systems and other utility applications.

“PPI believes durable, corrosion-resistant materials should be part of that solution,” Fink said. “Proven plastic piping systems can help utilities and communities replace deteriorating infrastructure, improve reliability, reduce leaks, and build more resilient water systems for the long term.”

The association also voiced support for sustained federal funding through programs such as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, emphasizing the importance of directing resources to small, rural and disadvantaged water systems.

PPI said continued investment in infrastructure modernization, including treatment, storage and distribution upgrades, will be necessary to ensure communities maintain confidence in the safety of their drinking water systems.