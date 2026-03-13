Duperon President Mark Turpin becomes co-owner of the company

Duperon Corporation announced that President Mark Turpin has become a co-owner of the company, joining founder Terry Duperon and CEO Tammy Bernier in ownership of the manufacturer of preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies for water, wastewater and industrial applications.

The ownership expansion reflects a long-standing goal by company leadership to broaden ownership while supporting leadership continuity and recognizing individuals who have helped guide the company’s growth.

Turpin joined Duperon as president in 2016 and has played a key role in the company’s development and innovation efforts. According to the company, Duperon has experienced sustained growth during his tenure, including the launch of six new products and several industry-first innovations.

“Mark has been instrumental in shaping who Duperon is today,” Bernier said in a press release. “His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to our employees, customers, and the water industry made this a natural and meaningful step for the future of Duperon.”

Founder Terry Duperon said Turpin’s leadership and reliability made the ownership decision a clear choice for the company’s future.

“He is thoughtful, highly strategic, and absolutely dependable — he does what he says he is going to do,” Terry Duperon said in a press release. “That kind of integrity matters. Naming Mark co-owner is not only well-deserved, it’s the right thing to do for the future of Duperon. I’m confident in his leadership and excited about where he will help take this company next.”

Turpin brings more than two decades of experience in manufacturing and executive leadership roles across both private and public companies. He also plays an active role in the water sector, serving on the board of directors for the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association, where he previously served as board chairman in 2017 and currently serves a third term that began in 2024.