EPA, metals industry continue joint research on metal toxicity in waterways

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is renewing a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with eight associations representing the aluminum, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc and nickel industries to support research on metals toxicity and aquatic life.

The agreement continues a partnership launched in 2017 that brings together EPA scientists and industry experts to gather and analyze data on how metals affect aquatic ecosystems. The research helps inform federal recommendations that states may use when developing water quality standards under the Clean Water Act.

“EPA is committed to working with industry partners to share resources, data, and expertise to advance gold standard science that supports economic growth and environmental protection,” said Jess Kramer, assistant administrator for water at the EPA, in a press release. “This collaborative and commonsense approach ensures that we consider the latest scientific developments as we work to protect water resources and Power the Great American Comeback.”

EPA said the partnership has helped develop key scientific recommendations, including the agency’s 2018 aquatic life criteria for aluminum. The renewed agreement is expected to generate new toxicity data and simplified models that better reflect how metals affect fish and other aquatic organisms.

Draft recommendations produced through the collaboration will be made available for external peer review and public comment. States, Tribes and territories can then adopt the final criteria or develop site-specific standards based on local water conditions.

Industry groups participating in the CRADA said the collaboration helps ensure water quality criteria are grounded in current science while supporting responsible use of metals.

“The Cobalt Institute welcomes the renewal of this CRADA, which has demonstrated how rigorous, collaborative science can benefit both environmental protection and the responsible development of critical minerals that are essential to a strong American economy,” said Dinah McLeod, director general of the Cobalt Institute, in a press release.

Christian E. Schlekat, executive director of NiPERA Inc., said the collaboration will support development of updated aquatic life criteria for nickel. “This effort reflects a shared commitment to sound science and to criteria that are both protective of America’s aquatic resources and practical for implementation by industry, states, Tribes, and territories,” he said.

Other industry organizations participating in the CRADA include the Aluminum Association, International Zinc Association, International Lead Association, International Copper Association and Copper Development Association, which said the partnership helps ensure water quality standards for metals are based on the best available science.