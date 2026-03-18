Bentley Systems opens submissions for 2026 year in infrastructure awards

Bentley Systems has opened submissions for its 2026 Year in Infrastructure (YII) Awards program, recognizing digital innovation in infrastructure design, construction, and operations using Bentley software.

Submissions for the annual program are open through May 3 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The awards highlight projects that demonstrate measurable improvements in efficiency, cost performance, resilience, and sustainability across infrastructure sectors, including water and wastewater.

Over the past two decades, more than 5,500 infrastructure projects worldwide have participated in the program. Notable past winners include large-scale water and wastewater initiatives such as the EchoWater Project, alongside major global infrastructure developments.

“Originally, the Bentley awards recognized designers who used 3D technology to drive efficiency,” said Monica Schnitger, founder, president, and principal analyst of Schnitger Corporation, in a press release. “Now they assess how massive projects are building and leveraging rich data assets to create value throughout the entire lifecycle of a project — from initial financial decision-making through design and construction.”

The awards program spans multiple categories, including water and wastewater, and reflects increasing industry focus on digital tools such as connected data environments, artificial intelligence, and digital twins.

“Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on Bentley software to design, build, and operate infrastructure that is more resilient, efficient, and sustainable,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems, in a press release. “The YII Awards celebrate real world results from teams that are innovating in areas that include ground informed design, connected data, and AI. It is important to promote this work as best practice as these achievements set a new standard for what’s possible across the infrastructure ecosystem.”

Finalists will be announced in August, with winners revealed during the Year in Infrastructure event in Singapore, scheduled for October 6–7.