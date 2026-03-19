U.S. Department of the Interior announces $889 million for Western water infrastructure projects

Major investments in California

California projects account for $540 million of the total funding, focused largely on upgrades to key Central Valley conveyance systems.

“We are excited to see federal water infrastructure funds being deployed to address critical canal system deficiencies to ensure reliability for California farmers served by those systems," said Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia in a statement. "Farmers in California’s Central Valley are grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Doug Burgum for this much-needed investment in economic sustainability.”

The Delta-Mendota Canal will receive $235 million for rehabilitation work, including embankment improvements and potential construction of a new lined canal segment. The Friant-Kern Canal will receive $200 million for subsidence correction, while the San Luis Canal will receive $50 million to address similar issues affecting delivery reliability.

Additional funding includes $15 million for upgrades to the Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority pumping plant and $40 million for planning and preconstruction activities to raise Shasta Dam, which could increase storage capacity by approximately 634,000 acre-feet.

Projects across the West

Outside California, funding will support a range of conveyance and storage improvements, including $30 million for a pump storage and conveyance project in Idaho’s Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District and $100 million for the Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply Project to enhance municipal and rural water reliability.

Other allocations include repairs to the Garrison Diversion Unit in North Dakota, siphon lining work in South Dakota’s Belle Fourche system, replacement of Utah’s aging Highline Canal with a pipeline, and long-term repairs to the Fort Laramie Tunnels in Wyoming.

Interior officials said the investments are intended to modernize critical infrastructure, improve system efficiency and expand water supply capacity across drought-prone regions. The funding also aligns with federal efforts to increase water storage and optimize operations within major systems such as the Central Valley Project.

According to the agency, improved operations and recent hydrologic conditions have already enabled delivery of more than 200,000 acre-feet of additional water to Central Valley users, underscoring the role of infrastructure upgrades in enhancing long-term water reliability.