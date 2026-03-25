EPA announces $38M WIFIA loan to expand Utah water treatment capacity ahead of 2034 Winter Games

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a $38 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan to support drinking water system upgrades in Utah’s Summit County, aimed at both long-term reliability and preparations for the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The loan will go to the Mountain Regional Water Special Service District, which serves the Park City area, to fund the Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant Optimization and Expansion Project. The project will double the facility’s treatment capacity and address emerging contaminants, helping meet growing demand from approximately 24,000 residents while preparing for an influx of visitors during the Games.

“Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games is an exciting opportunity, putting Utah back on the world stage while boosting the local economy. At EPA, we are thrilled to support this effort and help ensure the 2034 Games are a shining success,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “That means enhancing and expanding water infrastructure in the greater Park City area, especially near the three ski venues, to support an influx of visitors. I am proud that EPA’s role in this project – through its $38 million WIFIA loan – will provide support for the Olympics as well as the long-term health of Utah’s economy.”

According to the utility, the project will strengthen drinking water reliability while maintaining affordability for customers through low-cost, long-term financing.

“This project will double the current treatment capacity, helping meet growing demand while ensuring safe, reliable drinking water for Mountain Regional Water customers. The WIFIA loan provides long-term, low-cost financing that allows Mountain Regional Water to make critical infrastructure improvements while minimizing impacts on customer rates,” said Mountain Regional Water General Manager Andy Garland in a press release. “We are fortunate to have partners at the EPA who recognize that federal financing tools, like WIFIA, are essential to helping local utilities maintain affordable water rates while making the investments necessary to serve our growing communities.”

Because the district serves a small community, it is eligible to finance up to nearly 80% of project costs through WIFIA, compared to the standard 49% cap. Additional program flexibility—including deferred repayment options—allows utilities to spread costs over time and reduce near-term rate impacts.

EPA officials noted that the WIFIA program continues to serve as a key financing mechanism for accelerating water infrastructure investment nationwide, supporting projects that protect public health, address contaminants, and improve system resilience.