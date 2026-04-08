Georgia awards $34.3 million for drinking water upgrades and PFAS treatment

The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority has awarded more than $34.3 million in grant funding to 16 communities to support drinking water infrastructure upgrades and address PFAS and other emerging contaminants.

Funding is being distributed through multiple federal programs, including the Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Communities (SUDC) Grant Program, the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Program, and emerging contaminants funding through both the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

Under the SUDC program, six communities will share $2.1 million to improve compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Projects include new wells, booster pump systems, and chemical feed and treatment facilities in communities such as Byromville, Damascus, Doerun, Ephesus, Hahira, and Lexington.

The largest share of funding—$19.4 million—comes through the EC-SDC program, targeting PFAS and other emerging contaminants. Utilities in Augusta-Richmond County, Ringgold, Summerville, Talbot County, Tennille, and White will use the funds for pilot testing and installation of treatment technologies, as well as new well construction and plant upgrades.