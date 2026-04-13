Water sector groups press Congress on funding, PFAS and affordability during Water Week

Hundreds of water sector professionals are meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., this week as part of the annual National Water Policy Fly-In during Water Week, urging Congress to take action on funding, PFAS, and affordability challenges.

The fly-in is a joint effort led by National Association of Clean Water Agencies, Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, The Water Research Foundation, Water Environment Federation, and WateReuse Association, bringing together utilities and industry leaders around shared policy priorities.

A key focus of this year’s discussions is declining federal investment in water infrastructure, with sector leaders warning that authorizations for the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds could expire in September without congressional action. The groups are calling for reauthorization and increased appropriations to sustain infrastructure investment.

PFAS management is another major concern, with utilities facing billions in compliance costs tied to new regulations. Industry representatives are urging Congress to prioritize source control and ensure that polluters—not utilities and ratepayers—bear financial responsibility for cleanup.

Affordability pressures are also front and center, as water and wastewater costs continue to outpace inflation and income growth. The coalition is advocating for a permanent low-income water assistance program to help maintain access to essential services while utilities modernize aging systems.

Additional priorities include addressing the impacts of non-flushable wipes on wastewater systems, with the sector calling for standardized “Do Not Flush” labeling and enforceable flushability standards.

What they're saying

NACWA

“Water Week is a reminder that we must all come together to ensure the federal government is fully aware of the affordability challenge that clean water utilities and their customers are facing and the vital need for long-term, sustainable federal investment in water infrastructure at this critical moment,” said Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, in a press release. “Nothing is more important than water in protecting public health and sustaining economic growth in communities across the nation. We look forward to continuing to work with Members of Congress to make sure clean water remains a federal priority.”

AWWA

“AMWA’s members, the nation’s largest publicly owned drinking water systems, are proud to join their partners for Water Week in Washington, DC. This provides an unparalleled opportunity to highlight the impacts of regulatory demands, affordability pressures, and security concerns, and to underscore the need for sustained federal funding,” said Tom Dobbins, CEO of the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, in a press release. “Speaking with one voice makes the water sector stronger. Local utilities are communicating a clear, unified message to policymakers: every major industry in this country depends on water, and federal funding must reflect this reality. Water investment has to be a priority, not an afterthought.”

WEF

“America’s water infrastructure is the backbone of healthy communities, a strong economy, and national resilience. By investing in a circular water economy--one that values water reuse, innovation, and resource efficiency -- Congress can help ensure communities have reliable, affordable systems that protect public health and the environment for generations to come,” said Ralph Exton, Executive Director of the Water Environment Federation, in a press release. “WEF members are advocating for sustained federal funding and smart policies that allow local water professionals to plan for long-term security, adapt to extreme weather, and stretch every dollar responsibly. These initiatives are not just water investments; they are investments in America’s future.”

The Water Research Foundation

“This is a critically important week for the water sector. The ongoing challenges that water utilities face are often masked by the miracles that water professionals do every day to protect the health and vitality of the communities they serve,” said Peter Grevatt, CEO of The Water Research Foundation, in a press release. “The Water Research Foundation is excited to join with our water sector partners in advocating for robust funding for ongoing infrastructure needs and the research to drive the sector towards the future.”

WateReuse Association

“Water Week is our opportunity to proclaim the value of water with one voice. Every day, water reuse is powering the AI revolution, creating jobs, and protecting our precious water resources,” said Bruno Pigott, Executive Director of the WateReuse Association, in a press release. “This week we are elevating the call for water infrastructure funding, supporting the U.S. EPA as they advance the Water Reuse Action Plan, and uniting our members in Washington DC for the Water Policy Fly-In.”