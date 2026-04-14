EPA recognizes 48 water infrastructure projects funded through SRF programs

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized 48 water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation during the 2026 Council of Infrastructure Financing Authorities Summit on Water Infrastructure, highlighting the role of State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs in advancing water quality and public health.

The projects, financed in part through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), were honored for achievements in areas such as innovative financing, community engagement, system partnerships, and infrastructure resilience.

“Across the country, states are putting State Revolving Fund resources to work in ways that deliver real, lasting benefits for communities by modernizing aging systems, strengthening resilience, and ensuring families can rely on safe, clean water every day,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “These projects show that when we pair federal investment with state leadership, we can protect human health, support local economies, and reach communities that have too often been left behind.”

Among the drinking water honorees, 22 projects were recognized through EPA’s AQUARIUS Awards program. Standout recipients included Nassau County’s American Beach Water and Sewer District in Florida for innovative financing, the Scituate Housing Authority for system partnerships, and the City of Baltimore for community engagement. Additional awards highlighted projects in Minnesota and California for environmental protection and forward-looking infrastructure design.

On the clean water side, 26 projects were recognized through the George F. Ames PISCES Awards program. Honorees included the City of Roswell for innovative financing, the Western Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority for system partnerships, and the City of Escondido for infrastructure designed for the future. Projects in Florida, Washington, and other states were also recognized for environmental and community impact.

EPA also introduced a new State Excellence Recognition Program to honor high-performing SRF programs. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency received the DWSRF State Excellence Award, while the Oklahoma Water Resources Board earned the CWSRF State Excellence Award, with the Indiana Finance Authority receiving honorable mention.

The SRF programs, long considered a cornerstone of federal-state collaboration, provide low-cost financing for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Since their inception, the programs have delivered more than $265 billion in financial assistance, supporting tens of thousands of projects nationwide.

EPA officials emphasized that continued investment through SRF programs remains critical to modernizing aging infrastructure, improving resilience, and ensuring safe and reliable water services for communities across the United States.