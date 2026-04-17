Portland’s Bull Run filtration facility earns Envision Platinum award

The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure has awarded the Portland Water Bureau an Envision Platinum Award for its Bull Run Filtration Facility, recognizing the project’s sustainability, resilience and community impact.

The facility, designed to supply drinking water to nearly a quarter of Oregon’s population, will treat up to 135 million gallons per day (mgd), with the ability to expand to 220 mgd. Construction is currently underway, with operations expected to begin in 2029.

Supported by Stantec, the project incorporates advanced treatment technologies to remove pathogens and improve system resilience against natural disasters. It also integrates several sustainability features, including a zero-liquid discharge system that recycles all process water back into the treatment cycle and gravity-fed conveyance from the Bull Run Watershed to reduce energy use.

To achieve the Envision Platinum designation—the highest level under the Envision Sustainable Infrastructure Framework—projects must meet rigorous criteria across 64 indicators spanning quality of life, leadership, resource allocation, natural world, and climate and resilience.

“We are proud to be a part of this transformative project and the collaborative team that addressed environmental, social, and economic needs,” said Mark Graham, vice president at Stantec, in a press release. “In addition to securing a reliable water supply for the region, the Bull Run Filtration Facility establishes a new standard for sustainability in design and construction of water treatment infrastructure.”

In addition to environmental benefits, the project includes a workforce development component. The Portland Water Bureau is dedicating 1% of construction costs to its Community Opportunities and Enhancement Program, which supports technical training, apprenticeships, and career coaching to address local workforce needs.

“Projects like filtration are critical investments in the livability, health, safety, and prosperity of our city. Great care and vision go into designing these projects with future generations in mind,” said Portland mayor Keith Wilson in a press release. “The Envision Platinum Award demonstrates the City of Portland’s commitment to building a facility that delivers clean, safe, reliable drinking water while also strengthening environmental resilience and sustainability.”

The Bull Run Filtration Facility highlights a growing emphasis on sustainable design in drinking water infrastructure, particularly as utilities seek to balance regulatory compliance, climate resilience, and long-term operational efficiency.