EPA announces $30 million in RealWaterTA funding for small systems

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $30 million in new grant funding through its Real Water Technical Assistance (RealWaterTA) initiative to support small drinking water and wastewater systems, as well as private well owners, nationwide.

The funding is aimed at providing technical assistance and training to help small and rural systems address operational, financial, and compliance challenges. Support will include engineering and design expertise, workforce development, and financial management resources.

“Rural communities are the backbone of this country, and I firmly believe that we must do everything we can to ensure that they can continue to have access to clean and safe water,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. “EPA is investing $30 million from the RealWaterTA initiative to provide resources to small and rural communities who are working to fulfill critical water infrastructure needs to protect human health and the environment and Power the Great American Comeback.”

“With some of the largest farms and ranches in the U.S. and the rugged terrain of the western mountains, EPA Region 8 knows and values that small and rural systems face unique challenges,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cyrus Western in a press release. “With this RealWaterTA funding, EPA is ensuring that small water systems have the resources they need to keep drinking water safe and reliable."

According to EPA, more than 90% of U.S. drinking water systems serve fewer than 10,000 people, many of them in rural communities. These systems often face challenges such as aging infrastructure, limited financial capacity, and operator shortages.

The grants will fund organizations that will work directly with utilities and private well owners to improve drinking water quality and help systems maintain compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Assistance will also extend to small wastewater systems and decentralized treatment operations.

EPA expects to award up to five grants, totaling approximately $30.7 million. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit private colleges and universities. The application period is open for 30 days through Grants.gov.

The funding is part of EPA’s broader RealWaterTA initiative, which focuses on delivering hands-on support to help communities identify water challenges, implement solutions, and strengthen long-term system performance.