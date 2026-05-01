Phoenix plant rehabilitation earns Arizona project of the year honors

The 24th Street Water Treatment Plant rehabilitation in Phoenix, led by PCL Construction, received the 2026 Water Treatment Project of the Year award for its innovative approach to strengthening water system reliability amid drought conditions.
May 1, 2026
2 min read
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Phoenix plant rehabilitation earns Arizona project of the year honors

A major drinking water upgrade in Phoenix has been recognized for excellence, as PCL Construction, Inc. announced that the 24th Street Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation project received the 2026 Water Treatment Project of the Year award from the Arizona Water Association.

The award was presented during the association’s 99th Annual Conference and Exhibition, highlighting projects that demonstrate innovation, technical complexity, and long-term community benefit.

Delivered by PCL as construction manager at risk in partnership with Carollo Engineers for the City of Phoenix, the rehabilitation project focused on strengthening system reliability and resilience at a critical treatment facility serving northern portions of the city.

The upgrades are designed to help the utility better manage ongoing drought conditions and reductions in Colorado River supplies, while maintaining consistent service to approximately 400,000 residents.

“Despite pandemic-era supply chain challenges, our team successfully navigated constraints to meet the project timeline and maintain uninterrupted water service for nearly 400,000 residents in northern Phoenix,” said Ankur Talwar, PCL’s Civil Infrastructure district manager, in a press release. “We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized for the collaboration and commitment that made this critical infrastructure project possible.”

Project leaders emphasized that the recognition reflects a coordinated effort between the contractor, engineering partner, and city stakeholders to modernize aging infrastructure while ensuring operational continuity during construction.

The award underscores the growing importance of rehabilitation projects in arid regions, where utilities are prioritizing system resilience and reliability amid tightening water supplies and increasing demand.

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