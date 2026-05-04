Lower Basin states advance Colorado River stabilization plan through 2028

Building on an earlier proposal calling for 1.5 million acre-feet in annual reductions—including contributions from Mexico—the updated framework identifies up to 3.2 million acre-feet in total water savings through 2028. This includes at least 700,000 acre-feet from an expanded Lower Basin conservation program.

The proposal integrates multiple elements, including adjusted releases from Lake Powell, Lower Basin reductions, use of intentionally created surplus, and system infrastructure improvements. State officials emphasized that contributions are tied to coordinated operations and federal funding support.

The Lower Basin states said the plan preserves legal accountability under the Colorado River Compact while providing a near-term “bridge” as negotiations continue on post-2026 operating guidelines. The proposal has been submitted to the federal government for consideration and will require approval from state and local governing bodies, as well as federal partnership, before implementation.