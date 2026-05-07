WEF expands Water-AI Nexus advisory council with utilities, technology and water sector groups

The Water Environment Federation announced a major expansion of its Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence Advisory Council, adding utilities, associations, engineering firms, and technology companies to strengthen collaboration around artificial intelligence and water management.

The initiative, launched alongside founding partners including Amazon, Leading Utilities of the World, and Water Center at Penn, is focused on advancing both “Water for AI” and “AI for Water” strategies.

New advisory council members include major industry organizations such as the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, National Association of Clean Water Agencies, WateReuse Association, and National Rural Water Association, along with companies including Autodesk, CDM Smith, Grundfos, HDR, Raftelis and Xylem.

According to WEF, the expanded council will help guide priorities for the center through technical collaboration, events, thought leadership, and awareness-building initiatives focused on sustainable and resilient water systems.

“From data centers to utilities, the challenge is clear: AI must be developed in ways that respect water limits, and water systems must be equipped with smarter tools,” said WEF President Keith Hobson in a press release. “The Water-AI Nexus exists to advance both ‘Water for AI’ and ‘AI for Water’.”

WEF said the initiative will also draw on expertise from thousands of volunteers across its technical communities and member associations to help address water sector challenges tied to AI growth, infrastructure, and resource management.

“We believe that sustainable water management and digital infrastructure can reinforce each other for good, and we’re thrilled to welcome new voices to expand our reach and help guide Center activities,” said WEF Executive Director Ralph Exton in a press release.

The Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence plans to convene stakeholders at several major industry events in 2026 and 2027, including the Global Water Summit, Singapore International Water Week, and WEFTEC.