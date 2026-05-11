Boulder water report highlights PFAS compliance, conservation push during drought

The City of Boulder reported no drinking water violations in 2025 and said testing found no detectable levels of six regulated PFAS compounds in its system, according to the city’s latest consumer confidence report.

The report said Boulder tested for PFOS, PFOA, PFBS, PFNA, HFPO-DA and PFHxS following the U.S. EPA’s 2024 PFAS drinking water regulations. City officials said the compounds were not detected and anticipated the utility would remain compliant without additional treatment, even as EPA considers revisions to the rule.