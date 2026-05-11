Boulder water report highlights PFAS compliance, conservation push during drought
The City of Boulder reported no drinking water violations in 2025 and said testing found no detectable levels of six regulated PFAS compounds in its system, according to the city’s latest consumer confidence report.
The report said Boulder tested for PFOS, PFOA, PFBS, PFNA, HFPO-DA and PFHxS following the U.S. EPA’s 2024 PFAS drinking water regulations. City officials said the compounds were not detected and anticipated the utility would remain compliant without additional treatment, even as EPA considers revisions to the rule.
Boulder also reported no lead service lines were identified during ongoing inventory investigations in 2025. Lead sampling conducted in 2024 showed a 90th percentile lead level of 2.0 parts per billion, below the federal action level of 15 ppb.
The utility said it remained in compliance with all turbidity, disinfection byproduct and microbial treatment requirements throughout 2025. Total trihalomethanes averaged 36.3 ppb and haloacetic acids averaged 30.4 ppb, both below federal maximum contaminant levels.
The report also highlighted drought concerns across Colorado’s Front Range. Boulder entered a Drought Watch in April 2026 and is requesting voluntary water conservation measures as dry conditions continue to stress local supplies.