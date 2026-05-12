Cyberattackers used AI to map pathways into water utility OT systems, report says

Cybersecurity firm Dragos is warning water utilities and other critical infrastructure operators that commercially available artificial intelligence tools are accelerating cyber intrusion efforts into operational technology (OT) environments.

In a new analysis conducted alongside Gambit Security, Dragos detailed a 2025-2026 intrusion campaign targeting multiple Mexican government organizations, including a municipal water and drainage utility serving the Monterrey metropolitan region. Researchers found evidence that the unidentified threat actor used Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT models to support reconnaissance, tool development, credential attacks and lateral movement within compromised IT systems.

"This isn’t an isolated incident, it’s a clear warning that bad actors are now using AI to dramatically accelerate the scale, speed, and sophistication of cyberattacks," said Rahul Powar, CEO of the cybersecurity firm Red Sift, in a statement. "Tools like generative AI are lowering the barrier to entry almost to zero, allowing attackers with little prior expertise to target critical infrastructure in a matter of weeks. While AI offers enormous benefits, its misuse poses serious national security and public safety risks as we've seen here. Governments and public utilities alike must put safeguards in place now, and just as importantly, use AI defensively, to stay ahead of increasingly powerful and automated threats."