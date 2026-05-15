WSSC Water approves $1.9 billion FY2027 budget focused on infrastructure and affordability

WSSC Water has received unanimous approval from the Prince George’s and Montgomery County councils for its $1.9 billion fiscal year 2027 operating and capital budget, which includes expanded customer assistance funding and major infrastructure investments.

The approved budget includes $1.2 billion for operations and $770.3 million for capital improvements across the utility’s water and wastewater systems serving 1.9 million customers in Maryland.

Among the capital investments are $320.4 million for upgrades to aging water and sewer infrastructure, $34 million to replace customer-owned lead service lines and $16.3 million for clean energy projects intended to strengthen operational resilience and support climate goals. The budget also allocates $12.8 million for the utility’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure smart meter program.