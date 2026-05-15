WSSC Water approves $1.9 billion FY2027 budget focused on infrastructure and affordability
WSSC Water has received unanimous approval from the Prince George’s and Montgomery County councils for its $1.9 billion fiscal year 2027 operating and capital budget, which includes expanded customer assistance funding and major infrastructure investments.
The approved budget includes $1.2 billion for operations and $770.3 million for capital improvements across the utility’s water and wastewater systems serving 1.9 million customers in Maryland.
Among the capital investments are $320.4 million for upgrades to aging water and sewer infrastructure, $34 million to replace customer-owned lead service lines and $16.3 million for clean energy projects intended to strengthen operational resilience and support climate goals. The budget also allocates $12.8 million for the utility’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure smart meter program.
WSSC Water said the budget includes a 20% increase in financial assistance for income-constrained customers, bringing total assistance funding to $10.6 million.
To support the budget, the utility approved an average 5% revenue enhancement through volumetric and fixed fees. According to WSSC Water, a typical household of three using 48 gallons of water per person daily would see a quarterly bill increase of about $14.75, or roughly $4.92 per month.
WSSC Water General Manager and CEO Kishia L. Powell said the budget prioritizes affordability while maintaining investments needed to ensure system safety, resilience and reliability. The utility also noted it reduced organizational spending by $27 million and used non-rate revenue sources to lessen impacts on customers.
The new budget and rates take effect July 1, 2026.