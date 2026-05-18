MuniBilling launches AI-driven utility billing platform

MuniBilling has announced MultiBilling, a next-generation utility billing platform designed to improve billing performance, streamline workflows and support future utility management needs through AI-driven tools.

The cloud-based platform is intended for municipalities, utilities and property managers, and includes features such as faster billing and data imports, expanded reporting capabilities, KPI analytics and additional bill customization options.

According to the company, MultiBilling was developed to modernize utility billing operations by combining scalable infrastructure with AI-powered workflow tools aimed at reducing operational friction and improving efficiency for billing teams.

Larry Foster, president of MuniBilling, said the platform was designed around users rather than processes and incorporates AI throughout workflows to drive operational improvements.

The company said the platform represents its latest investment in AI-enabled utility management technology. General availability for MultiBilling is planned for 2026, with additional feature announcements expected in the coming months.