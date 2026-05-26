Cadiz advances Mojave Groundwater Bank review through new Bureau of Reclamation agreement

Cadiz, Inc. announced it has entered into a funding agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to support technical and regulatory review work tied to the proposed Mojave Groundwater Bank project in Southern California.

The agreement supports activities outlined under a September 2025 memorandum of understanding between Reclamation, the Fenner Valley Water Authority and the Fenner Gap Mutual Water Company.

According to Cadiz, the company will fund Reclamation’s evaluation of proposed water exchange agreements, validation of water supply resources and technical assessments related to potential future federal investment in the project.

Initial work is expected to begin immediately and will focus on how proposed water exchanges could be implemented and accounted for within the Colorado River System. Additional technical reviews will examine water supply reliability and delivery capabilities associated with the groundwater banking project.

Cadiz said the effort is intended to evaluate how the Mojave Groundwater Bank could help augment regional water supplies and improve long-term reliability across the drought-stressed Southwest.

“This agreement represents an important step forward in our collaboration with Reclamation and other stakeholders,” said Cadiz Chair and CEO Susan Kennedy in a statement.

The Mojave Groundwater Bank has been positioned by Cadiz as a large-scale groundwater storage and conveyance project designed to capture, store and move water supplies for participating agencies throughout California and the broader Colorado River Basin region.