Jacobs and Stantec selected for Greater Western Water infrastructure program in Melbourne

Jacobs and Stantec have been appointed as engineering services partners for Greater Western Water’s five-year Infrastructure Planning and Delivery Program, supporting major water and wastewater investments across Melbourne’s fast-growing western corridor.

Under the joint venture agreement, Jacobs and Stantec will provide planning, engineering and advisory services tied to Greater Western Water’s broader capital investment strategy over the next decade. The utility said the program will operate under a new integrated project delivery model intended to improve collaboration, efficiency and long-term infrastructure outcomes.

The partnership will support projects involving water and wastewater networks, treatment plants and dams, with services ranging from options assessments and detailed design work to groundwater and surface water studies, discharge quality analysis, contaminated land investigations and construction support.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Sinead Giblin said Melbourne’s rapid population growth is increasing demand for scalable and resilient water infrastructure systems.

Greater Western Water General Manager of Asset Planning and Delivery Ian Burton said the partnership will help the utility continue delivering reliable water and sewer services across its expanding service area.

The program also includes broader community-focused initiatives, including social procurement efforts, engagement with Indigenous-owned businesses and local workforce development opportunities.

The appointment expands Jacobs’ long-standing relationship with Greater Western Water, where the company has served as an engineering and delivery partner for the past eight years.

Jacobs highlighted several major water infrastructure projects currently underway across the Asia-Pacific region, including Sydney’s Upper South Creek Networks Program, the Alkimos Seawater Desalination Plant in Western Australia, New Zealand’s Central Interceptor wastewater project and Singapore’s Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.