Carollo expands digital and regulatory expertise with two strategic appointments

Carollo Engineers is strengthening its support for water utilities facing increasing regulatory and operational challenges through the addition of two industry veterans focused on digital transformation and drinking water policy.

The engineering firm announced that Farhan Shaikh has joined the company as vice president and senior strategic advisor for digital transformation and solutions, while longtime drinking water policy leader Alan Roberson has been retained as a water policy and advocacy consultant.

The appointments come as utilities across the U.S. work to modernize aging infrastructure, deploy digital technologies and prepare for evolving federal regulations related to PFAS, lead service line replacement and other drinking water challenges.

According to Carollo, Shaikh will help utilities evaluate their digital readiness and implement technologies such as advanced SCADA systems, asset management platforms, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and integrated operational data systems. He will also work alongside the firm's Digital Water Technical Practice Lead, Jennifer Steffens, to help utilities translate digital water strategies into implementation plans.

Shaikh brings nearly 30 years of experience in the architecture, engineering and construction sectors and most recently served as vice president and data and digital sales director for North American infrastructure at Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Roberson will focus on helping utilities anticipate regulatory changes and develop compliance strategies. A former executive director of the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, Roberson has more than three decades of experience in drinking water policy and federal rulemaking and spent 25 years with the Washington, D.C., office of the American Water Works Association.

Carollo said Roberson will assist utilities with regulatory planning, agency engagement and compliance strategies for emerging contaminants and evolving drinking water standards.

The hires reflect growing demand across the water sector for expertise in both digital transformation and regulatory compliance as utilities seek to improve operational efficiency while preparing for future federal requirements. Firm leadership said the combination of digital implementation support and regulatory insight will help utilities move from planning to execution while navigating increasingly complex water quality and infrastructure challenges.