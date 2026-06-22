McWane launches iHydrant Plus for real-time water distribution system monitoring

McWane has introduced iHydrant Plus, an expanded version of its hydrant-based monitoring platform designed to help water utilities identify leaks, monitor system conditions and reduce non-revenue water losses.

The new system builds on the company’s existing iHydrant technology by combining acoustic leak detection, pressure monitoring and temperature data with machine learning tools that provide real-time analytics and system alerts. According to McWane, the platform is designed to help utilities detect leaks and pressure anomalies earlier while improving visibility into distribution system performance.

Unlike monitoring systems that rely on a single data source, iHydrant Plus integrates multiple streams of information to identify potential issues and direct utility staff to areas requiring attention. The company said the approach can help operators uncover system blind spots and respond more quickly to infrastructure challenges, including those associated with aging assets, water scarcity and changing climate conditions.

The platform is intended to support efforts to reduce non-revenue water by providing utilities with continuous operational data from hydrant locations throughout a distribution network. McWane said the system can identify performance changes without taking hydrants out of service or disrupting routine maintenance activities.

The launch reflects a broader trend across the water sector toward greater use of digital tools, sensors and analytics to improve asset management and distribution system efficiency. As utilities face increasing pressure to address water loss and aging infrastructure, technologies that provide real-time network monitoring are becoming a growing component of water system modernization strategies.