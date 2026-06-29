EPA announces $25 million for drinking water upgrades in small and rural communities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is making more than $25 million available to help small and rural communities upgrade drinking water infrastructure, with funding targeted toward PFAS treatment, lead reduction and compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The funding will be distributed through the Small, Rural, and Tribal (SmaRT) Drinking Water Assistance Program, established under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act. States and territories will administer the grants, which are intended to help public water systems address local infrastructure needs and improve drinking water quality.

According to EPA, eligible projects include infrastructure improvements to reduce exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), remove sources of lead contamination and address other drinking water challenges facing smaller utilities.

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer said the funding is intended to help communities that often face greater financial and technical challenges in maintaining safe drinking water systems.

Among the largest state allocations, Texas will receive approximately $2.06 million, followed by California with $1.59 million, New York with $1.04 million and Florida with $987,000. Ohio is slated to receive $639,000, while Pennsylvania and North Carolina will receive $732,000 and $741,000, respectively. Tribal funding allocations will be announced separately.

The SmaRT program, formerly known as the Small, Underserved, and Disadvantaged Communities program, provides financial assistance to states, territories and tribes to help public water systems meet Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, particularly in communities with limited resources.