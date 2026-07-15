Private water companies invested $6.8 billion in infrastructure during 2025, NAWC says

The nation's largest regulated private water utilities invested nearly $6.8 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure during 2025, according to new figures released by the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC).

The trade association said the 15 largest regulated private water companies increased investments in projects designed to improve system reliability, replace aging infrastructure and address emerging water quality challenges. The total marks the highest annual investment tracked by the organization and brings the sector's cumulative infrastructure spending over the past decade to more than $43.5 billion.

According to NAWC, the investments support projects including water main replacements to reduce leaks and non-revenue water, lead service line replacement programs, upgrades to drinking water treatment facilities to address contaminants such as PFAS and wastewater infrastructure improvements intended to prevent sewage releases into waterways.

"The safety and reliability of our nation's water infrastructure demands urgent and sustained attention," said NAWC President and CEO Robert F. Powelson in a statement. "When you look at more than $43.5 billion invested over the past decade, it is clear that the regulated, private water sector is a leading, reliable partner in fixing America's water infrastructure."

NAWC noted that the investments are financed through private capital rather than taxpayer funding, positioning regulated private utilities as a source of long-term infrastructure investment as communities face mounting needs to replace aging water systems.