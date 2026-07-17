Senate committee advances bipartisan WRDA 2026 with drinking water, wastewater funding reauthorization

According to the committee, WRDA 2026 also includes provisions aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for critical water infrastructure while supporting investments in flood resilience and ecosystem restoration.

"WRDA 2026 is an incredible bipartisan achievement that will strengthen water resources infrastructure and increase access to clean and safe drinking water nationwide," Capito said in a statement, noting the legislation supports flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, cybersecurity and water infrastructure funding.

Whitehouse said the legislation reflects a bipartisan commitment to maintaining and upgrading the nation's water infrastructure through investments in drinking water, wastewater systems, flood risk management, navigation and environmental restoration.

The legislation now advances to the full Senate for consideration. If enacted, it would continue Congress' biennial authorization of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works projects while extending federal support for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure financing.