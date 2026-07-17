Senate committee advances bipartisan WRDA 2026 with drinking water, wastewater funding reauthorization
The Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee unanimously approved the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026, advancing legislation that would authorize new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects while reauthorizing key federal drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs.
Introduced by EPW Committee Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the biennial legislation authorizes 61 feasibility studies and 15 new or modified Corps construction projects focused on flood risk management, navigation and ecosystem restoration.
According to the committee, WRDA 2026 also includes provisions aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for critical water infrastructure while supporting investments in flood resilience and ecosystem restoration.
"WRDA 2026 is an incredible bipartisan achievement that will strengthen water resources infrastructure and increase access to clean and safe drinking water nationwide," Capito said in a statement, noting the legislation supports flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, cybersecurity and water infrastructure funding.
Whitehouse said the legislation reflects a bipartisan commitment to maintaining and upgrading the nation's water infrastructure through investments in drinking water, wastewater systems, flood risk management, navigation and environmental restoration.
The legislation now advances to the full Senate for consideration. If enacted, it would continue Congress' biennial authorization of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works projects while extending federal support for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure financing.