Water main rupture prompts conservation request in West Hollywood

A significant 36-inch water main break in West Hollywood has led LADWP to urge residents and businesses to conserve water while crews work to repair the pipeline.
July 23, 2026
2 min read
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Water main rupture prompts conservation request in West Hollywood

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) officials are urging residents and businesses near a major water main break in West Hollywood to conserve water as crews work around the clock to repair the damaged pipeline.

Mayor Karen Bass and LADWP Interim General Manager David W. Hanson asked customers along Sunset Boulevard between Larrabee Street and Olive Drive to reduce water use after a 36-inch water main ruptured. While drinking water remains safe, some customers — particularly those in taller buildings — have reported reduced water pressure.

According to LADWP, water service is being maintained through an 8-inch pipe while the damaged transmission main remains out of service. Crews are adjusting system operations to restore pressure while minimizing additional disruptions.

Repair work involves removing approximately 195,000 gallons of water from the isolated 0.7-mile section of the pipeline before crews can secure the site, shore the excavation area and assess the extent of the damage. Officials said crews will continue working around the clock until repairs are complete and affected roads can safely reopen.

"As LADWP crews continue to work urgently to remove water to repair the pipe rupture in West Hollywood, people should avoid the area and conserve water as some may experience a loss of water pressure," Bass said in a statement.

Traffic remains closed along portions of Sunset Boulevard between Larrabee Street and La Cienega Boulevard, as well as several nearby streets. LADWP said it is continuing to evaluate the damage and will provide updates on repair timelines as more information becomes available. Claims representatives have also been deployed on-site to assist residents and businesses affected by the incident.

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