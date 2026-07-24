Texas releases 2027 State Water Plan outlining long-term water supply strategy

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has released the Phase I version of the 2027 State Water Plan, outlining the state's long-term strategy for meeting future water demands through thousands of proposed water supply projects and management strategies.

The plan marks 25 years of Texas' regional water planning process and serves as an initial roadmap for water infrastructure investments needed to support continued population growth and improve drought resilience. Developed through the state's 16 regional water planning groups, the plan identifies water supply needs, recommended strategies, estimated costs and sponsoring entities to help ensure reliable water supplies over the next 50 years.

According to the TWDB, the accelerated release of the Phase I plan is intended to support funding decisions through the State Water Plan Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT), with a more comprehensive amended plan expected before the Jan. 5, 2027, statutory deadline.

The report places significant emphasis on drought preparedness, noting that regional planning groups identified approximately 1,108 existing emergency interconnections between water systems and 552 potential new emergency connections that could improve water supply reliability during emergencies. Common emergency response options include temporary interconnections, groundwater wells, trucked water and brackish groundwater development.

The plan also highlights the continued role of drought management. Several regional planning groups incorporated quantified municipal demand reduction strategies ranging from 5% to 20%, which collectively could reduce water use by approximately 75,000 acre-feet per year by 2030 and 133,000 acre-feet per year by 2080 during drought conditions. However, the report notes that most regions view mandatory drought restrictions as temporary measures rather than permanent water supply solutions, favoring investments that create new water supplies whenever feasible.

Looking ahead, the plan acknowledges growing interest in water demand from data centers and artificial intelligence facilities. While the TWDB currently tracks direct water use from these facilities through its Water Use Survey, it said limited historical data prevented adjustments to long-term demand projections in this planning cycle. The agency plans to expand data collection and analysis to better account for digital infrastructure water use in future state water plans.