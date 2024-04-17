California State Water Resources Control Board will hold a multiday workshop to discuss voluntary agreements

The California State Water Resources Control Board will hold a multiday public workshop to discuss voluntary agreements (VAs) proposed by water users and state and federal agencies. The VAs proposed are to update the Sacramento River and Delta components of the Water Quality Control Plan for the San Francisco Bay/Sacamento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary (Bay-Delta Plan).

The purpose for the planned workshop is for the VA parties to provide a detailed overview of the VA proposal. It is also planned to receive input and answer questions from board members and receive input from the public.

The workshop will take place from April 24 through April 26, 2024. The schedule for the workshop can be found here.

In 2022 the State Water Board received a Memorandum of Understanding proposing VAs for updating and implementing the Bay-Delta Plan.

In September 2023 the State Water Board release a Draft Staff Report evaluating the VAs and other alternatives for updating the Bay-Delta Plan.

The State Water Board has yet to make a decision regarding whether to incorporate the VAs into the proposed Bay-Delta Plan.

The workshop is meant to inform whether or how to incorporate the VA proposal into the Bay-Delta Plan.

State Water Board staff are also in the process of possible draft changes to the Sacramento/Delta components of the Bay-Delta Plan. The amendments to the plan would be open to input and would inform the final proposed amendments. These would be brought before the State Water Board for consideration at a future meeting.