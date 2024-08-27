  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Wastewater Summit
  • eHandbooks
    1. Water Utility Management

    Connecticut selected to receive $556,000 to combat impact of climate change on drinking water infrastructure

    Aug. 27, 2024
    The Connecticut Department of Public Health has been selected to receive $556,000 in grant funding to combat climate change’s impact on drinking water infrastructure.
    ID 45963724 © Steve Estvanik | Dreamstime.com
    66ccaab72a427bde40c8704e Dreamstime M 45963724

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of the Connecticut Department of Public Health for a $556,000 grant to construct an emergency waterline and pumping station to protect drinking water system infrastructure in Montville, Connecticut, from drought.

    This funding is part of $25.5 million in grants announced by the Biden-Harris Administration through a new program to support drinking water systems in underserved, small, and disadvantaged communities while reducing impacts of climate change. This is the first time EPA is awarding funding under the Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program, with the 16 inaugural selectees spanning Connecticut to Alaska.

    The Connecticut Department of Public Health is one of 16 selected recipients of this new funding.

    Connecticut will receive $556,000 to construct an emergency waterline and pumping station to protect drinking water system infrastructure from drought.

    The proposed project will consist of the installation of a new water main to provide an emergency interconnection between Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority's (SCWA's) Montville and Seven Oaks Divisions distribution systems, as well as a new drinking water pumping station will be constructed to provide adequate pressure to the system, allowing the Seven Oaks Division to supply the Montville Division with water when experiencing inadequate supply issues during drought periods and heavy summer use.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ArmorBlock 5000: Boost Automation Efficiency

    April 25, 2024
    Discover the transformative benefits of leveraging a scalable On-Machine I/O to improve flexibility, enhance reliability and streamline operations.

    Rising Cyber Threats and the Impact on Risk and Resiliency Operations

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    State of Smart Manufacturing Report Series

    April 25, 2024
    The world of manufacturing is changing, and Generative AI is one of the many change agents. The 2024 State of Smart Manufacturing Report takes a deep dive into how Generative ...

    SmartSights WIN-911 Alarm Notification Software Enables Faster Response

    March 15, 2024
    Alarm notification software enables faster response for customers, keeping production on track