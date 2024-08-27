Connecticut selected to receive $556,000 to combat impact of climate change on drinking water infrastructure

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of the Connecticut Department of Public Health for a $556,000 grant to construct an emergency waterline and pumping station to protect drinking water system infrastructure in Montville, Connecticut, from drought.

This funding is part of $25.5 million in grants announced by the Biden-Harris Administration through a new program to support drinking water systems in underserved, small, and disadvantaged communities while reducing impacts of climate change. This is the first time EPA is awarding funding under the Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program, with the 16 inaugural selectees spanning Connecticut to Alaska.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is one of 16 selected recipients of this new funding.

The proposed project will consist of the installation of a new water main to provide an emergency interconnection between Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority's (SCWA's) Montville and Seven Oaks Divisions distribution systems, as well as a new drinking water pumping station will be constructed to provide adequate pressure to the system, allowing the Seven Oaks Division to supply the Montville Division with water when experiencing inadequate supply issues during drought periods and heavy summer use.