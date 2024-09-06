Stantec selected to implement water reuse program in Utah

Stantec has been selected as the Owner’s Advisor for the Washington County Regional Reuse Purification System.

In this role, Stantec will work with the Washington County Water Conservancy District, City of St. George, and Ash Creek Special Service District to implement a regional water reuse program, consisting of $1 billion for more than 30 projects to improve the efficacy of local water supplies.

Washington County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Utah’s warmest, driest region. Water supplies in the county are limited to the Virgin River drainage basin. As the county faces unprecedented land development and increased tourism, water demand is quickly approaching the reliable yield of existing local supplies.

As Owner’s Advisor, Stantec will help implement the program including preliminary design, environmental permitting, state agency permitting support, and project set-up and coordination. System implementation will consist of reuse water projects to support agriculture and irrigation needs, followed by an advanced water treatment facility for indirect potable reuse.

“The Regional Reuse Purification System will deliver a higher quality potable water supply to local communities, lessen competition for existing agricultural water supplies, and support a more sustainable use of local groundwater resources,” said Clint Rogers, Stantec vice president, in a press release. “As we embark on this work over the next several years, our team looks forward to continuing its partnership with program partners and supporting the region with alternative reuse systems.”

In addition to design and engineering, Stantec will also support the district, State of Utah, and other stakeholders in developing potable reuse regulatory frameworks and standards. Stantec completed a feasibility study for the district’s reuse plan and is helping to secure funding for these projects through the US Bureau of Reclamation’s Small Storage and Large-Scale Water Recycling Programs, to date being awarded $33 million.

“More than 50% of the water needed to serve our community over the next two decades will come from our Regional Reuse Purification System,” said Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, in a press release. “The system will enhance our water security and stability while preserving our strong economy and quality of life.”