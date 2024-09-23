DWR marks 10 years of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act

September 16, 2024, marked the 10th anniversary of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) for the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

The SGMA is a landmark law that is driving reductions in the overuse of groundwater, protecting drinking water supplies and making communities, agriculture and ecosystems more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

GMA was signed into law on September 16, 2014, midway through the historic 2012-2016 drought.

Driven by the need to address declining groundwater supplies, the law created a statewide framework to protect this critical resource in California, which provides 41% of the state's total supply in a normal year and up to 60% during droughts.

About 85% of Californians rely on groundwater for some portion of their water needs.

In the 10 years since its passage, SGMA has accomplished:

More than 250 local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) have been formed to protect drinking water wells, reduce land sinking and improve groundwater supplies.

These GSAs are implementing over 100 Groundwater Sustainability Plans, using creative solutions like recharging groundwater supplies, limiting usage and other management actions that will help create a resilient and sustainable water supply for California.

California is now collecting more groundwater data than ever before, providing a better understanding of groundwater conditions and ultimately leading to better management decisions.

SGMA has raised public awareness about the importance of protecting groundwater and has encouraged more cooperative management efforts.

Water supply is improving with efforts to recharge groundwater. In 2023 alone, 4.1 million acre-feet of water were added to underground aquifers through managed efforts.

The state has invested nearly $1 billion in SGMA in 10 years, including more than $100 million through the DWR for local groundwater recharge projects.

The State’s goal is to help GSAs reach sustainable groundwater conditions in their basins while maintaining local control, for the benefit of sustainable agriculture, drinking water supplies, and healthy ecosystems.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, DWR will host an event on Nov. 18.

Featured speakers and panelists will include DWR Director Karla Nemeth, and DWR Deputy Director of Sustainable Water Management Paul Gosselin, as well as representatives from GSAs, community organizations, State leaders and others in the SGMA community. This all-day event will be held in person at the California Natural Resources Agency building in Sacramento and online via Zoom.