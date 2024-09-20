AMWA welcomes five new board members

The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA) announced the election of its new board of directors on September 18, 2024.

These leaders represent some of the nation’s largest and most innovative public water utilizes. Their collective expertise and commitment to advancing the water sector will help guide AMWA’s efforts in delivering safe, sustainable and affordable water to communities across the country.

The new members joining the AMWA Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2024, are:

Alex Chen, deputy director for water line of business and shared services, Seattle Public Utilities

Rachel Murphy, general manager, Contra Costa Water District

Will Pickering, CEO, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

Shaun Pietig, general manager, WaterOne

Kenneth Waldroup, executive director, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

Additionally, three current board members have been reelected for another term:

Tad Bohannon, CEO, Central Arkansas Water

Ghassan Korban, executive director, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans

Lindsey Rechtin, president/CEO, Northern Kentucky Water District

“AMWA is pleased to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to AMWA’s Board,” said AMWA CEO Tom Dobbins, CAE, in a press release. “Their vast and diverse expertise, combined with their dedication to the water sector, will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. Together, we will continue to advocate for sustainable water systems to ensure clean and affordable drinking water for all communities.”