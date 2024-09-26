Arkansas City water treatment facility faces cybersecurity incident

The City of Arkansas City, Kansas, encountered a cybersecurity issue early Sunday morning, September 22, 2024, involving its water treatment facility.

Authorities were promptly notified, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure plant operations remained secure.

City Manager Randy Frazer assured residents that the water supply remains completely safe and there has been no disruption to service.

“Despite the incident, the water supply remains completely safe, and there has been no disruption to service,” Frazer said in a press release. “Out of caution, the water treatment facility has switched to manual operations while the situation is being resolved. Residents can rest assured that their drinking water is safe, and the city if operating under full control during this period.”

Cybersecurity experts and government authorities are working to resolve the situation and return the facility to normal operations.

Enhanced security measures are currently in place to protect the water supply, and no changes to water quality or service are expected for residents.

Industry responds

“Here we go again – another water treatment facility has been compromised,” said CEO and founder of Secure Cyber Shawn Waldman. “While Arkansas City has assured there is no immediate threat to the drinking water, it’s worth discussing how such critical infrastructure becomes vulnerable to cyberattacks.”

“The recent cyber incident at Arkansas City’s water treatment facility highlights the evolving cybersecurity challenges facing critical infrastructure, particularly in the water and wastewater sectors,” said VP of Products at OPSWAT Itay Glick. “Fortunately, there was no disruption to the water supply, and sensitive information remained secure.”

